10 farmers graduate

MONTEGO BAY, St James ­— The first cohort of 10 farmers being certified under a partnership between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries graduated on Saturday. They also received farming grants during the virtual ceremony broadcast from the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The proud graduates, who are from the Rose Hall Agri-Ventures Community Gardening Group, will now go on to supply Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel with fresh produce.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, minister of tourism and Member of Parliament for the area Edmund Bartlett explained that the farmers have been certified through a programme jointly offered through HEART/NSTA Trust and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

“We have trained and certified these farmers and given them a certificate that enables them to be a part of the production process of agricultural goods in Jamaica. They are in their backyards, but they are using technology to increase production and, after all of this, there is a market. They will sell their goods to Iberostar at a price that is very competitive as it will be without all the elements that beef up the cost of goods, such as storage, packaging, freight or insurance,” Bartlett explained.

He added that the programme is aimed at building capacity for tourism food supplies and will be replicated in other areas across Jamaica.

“This concept was borne out of an attempt to broaden and deepen the supply chain, through the Tourism Linkages Network. We have spent over $6 million on communities like Rose Hall, Sheffield, Little London and elsewhere. This will provide an opportunity for ordinary Jamaicans, farmers and suppliers to come into the mainstream and be a part of that supply chain,” he said. “My objective was [figuring out] how we can enable more of the ordinary Jamaicans, who wouldn't think that they can be a part of this process, to be involved in the supply chain for tourism. We are also expecting to roll out more of these programmes across the island under this collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.”