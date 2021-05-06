11-year-old boy gets prosthetic leg, parents thankful

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Young Javier Forrester, the now 11-year-old bone cancer patient, whose mother made an appeal for help earlier in February, has received a prosthetic leg through the help of donors.

The youngster was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, last September.

His mother, Iesha Vickers, was overwhelmed with emotions when she was contacted by the Jamaica Observer West on Saturday, as she shared the good news.

“We have gotten donations from people from all over the world, so we were successful in getting his leg, matter of fact, he picked it up yesterday (Friday). He will have to wear it for a period of time until he gets comfortable, then we are going to do a fitting for a skin to cover it,” Vickers said.

Not only has she received support in the form of monetary donations, she said she has also been blessed with an over pouring amount of emotional support from well-wishers.

“I must say that I have some strong support especially from his school family, the Salem Primary and Junior High; the parent-teachers' association, the past students' association and the members of staff, they have become my family. They have never left my side,” she stressed.

“And, of course, the Jamaica Observer journalist who took the time out to spread the word across. I have gotten calls and prayers from all over the world, it truly is overwhelming.”

She shared that donors from the Cayman Islands jumped on board to make purchasing the prosthesis a reality. There was also an anonymous donor, who gave half of the fees; this, she said, she will forever be grateful for.

“I cannot express enough how much I appreciate it. I mean, they are not from Jamaica and I cannot believe that people from outside of my country read his (Javier's) story and wanted to help. The lady who donated more than half of the fees, I really appreciate her. She was one of the persons that read it from the Jamaica Observer as well and wanted to help make his dream come true, that is overwhelming. I do not think there is a word to show to my appreciation, it has been very overwhelming.”

Though the child's health is not where the family wants it to be, they are grateful for the good days as they come, as the young boy continues his fight against the disease.

“Overall, his health issues are not as we expected. He completed 10 days of radiotherapy last (week) Wednesday; the doctor thought that the chemotherapy was working, but unfortunately, we did the CT scan and it showed that there is a metastasis on his left pelvic area, so we had to do the radiotherapy. He is supposed to start a different type of chemotherapy and for that one he must be admitted in the hospital for four days,” the mother explained.

“My hope now and I pray every day, that he will recover because he is fighting. You can see where he just wants to feel positive, no matter what is happening, he wants to be positive, so I just pray that this passes. Well, I believe that it will pass,” Vickers expressed.

The young boy's father, Courtney Forrester, also joined Vickers to express gratitude to the good Samaritans who came to the family's aid.

“I want to tell everybody that donated thanks, especially that person who paid half of [the fees]. The people at Surgix did a great job. I hope everybody continues to do what they are doing, help people like us, and I wish one day I can do the same thing to help others,” he said.

He recounted that on the morning of his appointment at Surgix Prosthetics Clinic, where the leg was fitted, the young boy was excited to travel to Kingston, to pick up his prosthetic leg.

“He said to me, 'Daddy, I put off every appointment already, I am not putting off this one'. He said to make him happier for the other appointments, he wanted to go get his prosthesis and he has been filled with joy since Friday. This morning he woke up early and he called me to put it on for him,” said the father.

Young Forrester also expressed gratitude and excitement for receiving his prosthetic leg.

“I am really happy. I can walk up and down now,” the young boy told Observer West.