15-y-o Jakim Kirk-Nicholas Campbell aims to make his name

GRANGE HILL, Westmoreland - At 15 years old, Grange Hill native Jakim Kirk-Nicholas Campbell is an artiste, music producer, composer, arranger and recording studio owner who believes his destiny is to “bring victory to the people through music.”

“I believe that music was an innate trait for me. Music surrounded me from I was in the womb as my parents saw to that. I was given the name Jakim, meaning he whom God sets up. Kirk means worshipper or church and Nicholas means victory to the people, and I am here to bring victory to people through gospel music,” Campbell explained.

“Growing up I was inspired by Tye Tribbet (American gospel singer) up to age six. My father is a psalmist and this developed my taste for Bethel Music.”

Campbell's interest in music was nurtured by his parents and his love for it extends to the production and distribution side.

“I was given a DJ controller by the age of three months. My parents were always preparing for the nurturance of my musical abilities, and they have been very supportive and are providing the necessary guidance,” the teenager told the Jamaica Observer West.

“My love for science piqued my interest in wanting to know what went into the making of a song, so I enrolled in a course offered by Worship University to learn how to produce a song and engineer sound, at about age 11. Having had the exposure to music production and engineering through Worship University, I went on to do a lot of experimentation on my own,” he added.

The young music aficionado already has singles released locally and internationally, educational albums and an EP under his belt.

“My music production is twofold. I do electronic pop and hip hop music as well as worship/contemporary Christian music,” said Campbell.

“I have released my EP titled Spirit of Jesus, educational albums, Phonics is Fun Vol 2 and 3 as well as singles locally and internationally, jingles and advertisements. I have performed at Jesus in the City 2019, Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin, USA, Prayer2000's prayer conferences, Song Over the Nation and other concerts. I am also the resident musician at my church,” said CampbelI, who owns and operates Victory Beats Recording Studio in Grange Hill.

Campbell, who is completing his education at Jabneh Christian Academy and Calvary University, says he is looking forward to making a name for himself, helping others and realising his dream of spreading the music as far as possible.

“I want to fulfil my name, that is bringing victory to the people and produce award-winning Christian contemporary music (CCM); make a living; help others realise their dreams and become well-known for my work as a producer and artiste,” Campbell stressed.