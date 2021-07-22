5 western Jamaica players invited to basketball trials

Five players from western Jamaica have been invited to the final trials for the national Under-17 basketball team that will be held in Kingston, this weekend at Jamaica College in St Andrew.

The five players, including Flawless Travers of Holland High School, who was part of the national set up in 2019, were included after a preliminary tryout was held at Herbert Morrison Technical two weeks ago.

Reinaldo Lewin and Kyle Fraser of Herbert Morrison Technical, St James High's Kemauny Welch and Tyrese Williams, also of Holland High, have been invited to this week's tryouts to select a team to participate at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-17 championships set for August.

It was heard that the western tryout, which was closed to the media, was a success even though only 16 of the 20 invitees showed up, the coaches from Jamaica Basketball Association were satisfied with the level of basketball that they saw.