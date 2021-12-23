A GIFT FOR YOU

Monique Watson-Robinson (left), principal of Lucea Infant School, and guidance counsellor Kerriann Campbell-Matherson (right) present Jenese Jackson (third left), a parent, with a gift basket and vouchers. Sharing in the moment is Karen Lewis, senior teacher at the school.



The gift was presented to Jackson by the school's guidance counselling committee recently for her active role in her children's online learning despite various challenges.



The gift was made possible with the support of Fontana Pharmacy, Rockhouse Hotel's Push Cart Restaurant and the school's guidance counselling department.



According to Campbell –Matherson, the initiative is aimed at encouraging and motivating parents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Anthony Lewis)