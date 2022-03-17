Aunt V's monument

Minister of Entertainment, Culture and Sports Olivia Grange (right) listens intently to mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager (left) and Lavern Morris, superintendent of roads and works at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, following the unveiling of the bust of late super-centenarian Violet Moss Brown, fondly called 'Aunt V', at Duanvale, Trelawny, last week.

