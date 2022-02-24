Councillor proposes fee against funeral homes to assist with cemetery maintenance

Councillor Garth Wilkinson of the Falmouth Division in Trelawny has proposed through a resolution that a fee be levied against funeral homes to assist with the maintenance of public cemeteries across the island.

Councillor Wilkinson brought the resolution for debate at the monthly council meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation held in Falmouth on Thursday last. The resolution was unanimously supported by his fellow councillors and is now set for circulation to the other corporations for their input.

According to the former mayor, cemeteries are facing challenges as it relates to funding as the charges are minimal. “The council collects $6,000 for the spot and $5,000 for the deposit, which is refunded, and that is the only thing that the council makes from it,” he explained.

He notes, however, that following unfair criticism being levied against corporations for the state of the cemeteries under their purview, he decided on the resolution.

“The resolution actually came to me out of a television interview of a funeral home criticising the St Mary municipality for their maintenance of the cemetery, and I said it's unfair, how can people who make the most money from this venture be criticising the one who makes the least money out of this venture,” he said.

He also shared that a number of funeral homes have taken on the role of preparing the space for internment, which provides additional income that is separate from their funeral packages.

Wilkinson declared that he has nothing against funeral homes, he just believes that they should contribute to the overall maintenance of a space that is key to their work.

“It's not something I raise just to target funeral homes, it's just that, how can we get a little more into our coffers that we can make the families of those who are buried there feel more secure in bringing their loved ones,” he continued.

He highlighted that he has not proposed a figure at this time. “By the time it reaches the other corporations we can come up with a figure, but at this time, there is not a figure,” he said. Wilkinson is proposing that the fees be monthly charged or paid each time these funeral homes engage the services of a public cemetery.

In making reference to the situation in Trelawny, he shared that, while there are 28 cemeteries in the parish, with only 18 active, and of the active ones only three, Falmouth, Duncan's, and Martha Brae, make anything that can be considered an income.

“All I am trying to get from this resolution is equity that the municipality at least can get some funds,” he shared.