JTB appreciation awardee

Director of Tourism Donovan White (right) presents an award to Joseph Frazer, a red cap porter assigned to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, during an appreciation brunch held at that facility by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) recently.

For the past several years the JTB has staged the appreciation brunch annually in-person, except for last year, when it was held virtually due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is held to recognise and publicly thank the approximately 8,000 workers employed to Sangster International Airport, particularly immigrations and Customs personnel.

During the recent event, the workers at the airport were commended by the JTB for being the gateway to Jamaica's tourism and significantly helping to place Jamaica at the top of the recovering tourism ladder worldwide, according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

“Jamaica is among the fastest-recovering countries in the entire world. At the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the meeting of the General Assembly, three weeks ago, the Caribbean was the fastest-growing region on Earth in tourism recovery and Jamaica led the Caribbean in that recovery,” Minister Bartlett told the gathering.