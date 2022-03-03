Sandals Negril team members were excited to participate in the Jamaica Day celebration at Pell River Primary School, Hanover, last week.

The day, observed under the theme 'Celebrating Jamaica- Building Character: Hearts through the Arts', was filled with much excitement as the Negril team brought with them prizes for the winners of various competitions in the visual arts, dancing, jingles and debate.

Students were also quizzed on fun facts and Jamaican history and were engaged in different activities, including ring games and a fashion show. Jamaican delicacies were also a huge part of the day's celebration, as parents and teachers brought potato and cornmeal pudding, coconut drops and other sweet treats to bring alive the true Jamaican feel to the students.

Here: Ashley Crisp (right), regional public relations coordinator for Sandals and Beaches Resorts in Negril, presents a prize to first-place winner of the arts competition, Crystal Atkinson from the Pell River Primary School, Hanover.