Welcoming Gangaprasad

Members of the Gangaprasad family (front row, from left) Natasha Seenauth-Gangaprasad; Vishal Seenauth-Gangaprasad and babies Elisa and Evan share lens time with tourism and government representatives (back row, from left) Nadine Spence, area chair of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (Montego Bay Chapter); Richard Vernon, deputy mayor of Montego Bay; and Odette Dyer, regional director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, after disembarking an Air Canada Dreamliner jet at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Sunday.



The Gangaprasad family was among 200 passengers and crew who flew from Toronto, Canada, to the airport on a Boeing 787 jet which returned to the Jamaican airspace for the first time since March 2O20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The aircraft will make twice weekly flights between Toronto and Montego Bay.