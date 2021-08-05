A citation for you

A citation for youThursday, August 05, 2021
|
Rev Courtney Walters (left), the recently retired chaplain for the Police Area One Division, collects a citation from retired Superintendent of Police John Morris, who is also first vice-president of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Past Member Association, and his wife Paulella, during a function to honour Walters at the Grand-A-View Restaurant and Events in Montego Bay, St James, last Thursday.
Rev Walters, who demitted the chaplaincy after serving 23 years, was remembered among other things for successfully negotiating with Steven Fray who hijacked a CanJet flight at the Sangster International Airport in St James in 2009.
(Photo: Anthony Lewis)
