A FAMILY'S FEAR

Family members of 63-year-old farmer Winston Stewart, alias Manna, who went missing since Sunday, January 30, are adamant that he has been killed and burnt by his killer(s) in bushes near to where he cultivated tobacco in a section of Clark's Town, Trelawny.

The distraught family and community members have salvaged bones from a smouldering fire deep in bushes on a steep hill in the community which they are convinced are the remains of Stewart.

The bereaved family members told the Jamaica Observer West that a trail of blood, believed to be Stewart's, led them to burning dry wood, where they say that the farmer was dumped after being killed.

At the moment the Trelawny Police are still treating Stewart as a missing person as they await the results of forensic examination to determine whether the blood or bones are those of the missing farmer.

“We can't confirm that it is human bones. So, until we get the forensic report, we can't determine anything as yet. The investigation is still at the missing person stage,” Superintendent Carlos Russell, commander of the Trelawny Police Division, told the Observer West.

“The blood that was found will be sent to be analysed. If it is human blood then further analysis will be done to find out if it is the blood of the farmer, but it's still early and we have to continue our investigation,” Russell said.

Portia Davis, one of Stewart's distressed niece, said she last saw her uncle on Sunday when he passed her home shortly after 1:00 pm on his way to his tobacco farm.

She recounted that Stewart asked her to leave some of the rice and peas and chicken meal she was preparing for Sunday dinner for him, which he planned to pick up on his return.

But Stewart's children and other family members became curious after he did not return at his accustomed time and calls to his cellular phones went unanswered.

“My sister called the phone repeatedly and no answer until it sound like somebody received the call but said nothing. She said hello, hello, still no answer,” the farmer's son, Marcus, told the Observer West.

Davis chimed in: “Manna a no dem type a people deh. As the phone ring one time him answer. He doesn't generally stay out neither.”

They explained that after an alarm was raised, police and community members launched a search, which proved to be futile, in the bushes near to his tobacco farm. The search was subsequently called off about midnight they said.

After the search resumed on Monday, their worst fears were realised when they stumbled upon a trail of blood which took them to the smoking woods where they discovered the bones among the ashes.

“Everybody group up and searched until they spotted a trail of blood in the bushes. They followed the trail which led to where there was a fire which was where we saw the bones,” bemoaned one of the family members yesterday.

The missing farmer was described as very hard-working.

“Everyday you see him a just work, work work. Never see him and anybody in nothing everybody loved him. Sunday was very cold like a cold front and him still gone plant him tobacco,” a dejected Davis reflected.

Some family members and friends are of the view that Stewart's suspected killing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Domestic disputes leading to murders have been haunting the parish in recent times.

On Monday the police reported the ghastly murder of farmer Garcia Williams in Green Town in the southern part of the parish, believed to have been motivated by a domestic dispute.

The murder of Williams killing brought the number of reported murders in Trelawny to four since the start of the year. It followed a triple murder in Bounty Hall in early January.

Among the other highly publicised murders stemming from domestic disputes in Trelawny are the gun slaying of 51-year-old banker Andrea Lowe Garwood at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth about a year ago; the shooting death of four-year-old Chloe Brown and the shooting and injuring of her father during a pre-dawn attack at their Freeman's Hall home last year, and the 2020 contract killing of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes orchestrated by her sister.

The police reported that some 17 murders were reported in the parish for the entire 2021, which were six less than the 23 recorded in the previous year.