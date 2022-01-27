A firefighter's passion for saving lives

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Even while off the job, Linval Thompson's passion to save lives propels him beyond the call of duty.

This has been manifested on two occasions since the start of this year, when Thompson, an emergency medical technician (EMT) assigned to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) section at the Falmouth Fire Station in Trelawny, was spurred into action while he was off-duty.

On Sunday, January 2, upon learning of a four-vehicle collision on the Lilliput, St James, roadway he quickly found his way to the scene where he rendered assistance to an injured woman. Then, 10 days later, he was again spurred into action, this time after a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people in the vicinity of the Hague, Trelawny intersection of the Northern Coastal Highway.

The memory of the good Samaritan's role played out by the off-duty firefighter is indelibly etched in the memory of Tamara Lowe who profusely expressed her gratitude for his assistance following the January 2 crash.

Lowe recounted that the incident occurred shortly after she left her Lilliput home and was a passenger in a motorcar driven by her boyfriend. She was removed from the mangled vehicle and placed on the road after sustaining injuries.

She also recalled that faced with difficulty in breathing while lying on a section of the roadway, an ambulance came and left with other injured people.

But not long afterwards, Thompson received a call from someone journeying from Montego Bay informing him about the crash.

The firefighter, who was inflating a tyre on a motor vehicle in Trelawny— roughly 15 miles from where the road crash occurred— left immediately for the scene.

Upon his arrival, the firefighter saw several injured people at the site of the crash, a large gathering of curious onlookers and a massive traffic build-up.

Lowe, who was among the injured, was reportedly struggling to breathe, sweating profusely and racked by excruciating pain. Thompson reportedly went on his knees and used the jaw-thrust manoeuvre to open her airway, then used his hands to stabilise her neck and head in an effort to secure her spine. While stabilising the injured woman, who kept closing her eyes, Thompson kept talking to her to keep her awake.

“A guy (Thompson) came and he held up my neck saying, 'we have to stabilise her neck to protect her spine.' He started to ask me a lot of questions over and over. I could hear when he said, 'no, don't sleep', to me and he kept talking constantly,” Lowe told the Jamaica Observer West.

“The first ambulance that came left with other injured persons and I could hear him calling for an ambulance but I never knew he was a fireman.”

She said her breathing improved after his assistance.

“So the way he held up my head I started to breathe properly. So, he was there until when the second ambulance came. I heard him calling the persons by name and like him a say 'get the stretcher, put it this way, put it that way'. He was leading, he told them exactly how to move because I am a heavy girl, I am almost 300 pounds so a nuh boy it tek fe move me,” she said with a laugh.

“So me could hear how him a tell them to move me. He stressed the point, 'you have to protect her spine, we don't want no spinal injury, so we can't rush, we have to take our time.' So they did what they were told and put me on the stretcher, then I was placed in an ambulance. He told them 'check her pressure, check her vitals'.”

Lowe revealed that it was only after she arrived at the Falmouth Public General Hospital that she realised that Thompson is a firefighter.

But Thompson did not stop there, she said.

She disclosed that after she was discharged from hospital where she spent overnight, he followed up to ensure that she got X-rayed.

“And even when I was discharged from the hospital he called and asked if I got an X-ray from the Falmouth hospital and I told him no. He insisted that I do an X-ray because I can feel like me good now and couple months down the line something can go wrong, so me need to do the X-ray,” said Lowe.

Thompson told the Observer West that four years ago he was inspired to become an EMT because he wanted to be “more medically inclined to assist my mom who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and had kidney problems”.

“However, she passed away in September 2020. I have a passion for the job, so it's really hard for me to see people need my assistance and I don't give a helping hand. I saw my mom in the hospital where the doctors were and her condition was really bad, they couldn't assist her. So, I try to help people in every way possible,” said the firefighter, who has been a member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade since 2017.