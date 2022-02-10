A legend was born: Sandals, Beaches Negril celebrate Bob Marley's 77th birthday

Team members from Sandals and Beaches Negril dressed in their Jamaican and reggae colours to celebrate Bob Marley's 77th birthday in true Jamaican style on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

With décor to match a dancehall theme and rustic Jamaican vibe, the resorts kicked off their day of events with reggae trivia and other activities surrounding the history and work of the musical legend.

The Sandals and Beaches Negril team ended their evening with a reggae and dancehall party to wrap up the day in irie style.