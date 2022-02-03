A MOTHER'S LOVE

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland – Although her 11-year-old son Javier Forrester's dream of walking again did not materialise, Lesha Vickers is hoping to give someone else that chance by donating her son's prosthesis.

Young Forrester passed away last July after a 10-month battle with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer that mostly affects young children and adolescents. Two days after his diagnosis, the young boy's left leg was amputated in an effort to decrease the chances of the cancer spreading. He was only 10 years old at the time and a grade five student of Westmoreland's Salem Primary and Junior High School.

“Initially, we wanted to get a refund from Surgix so that we could do something for his school in his honour. But, unfortunately, that did not work out, so if there is anybody out there who is in need of a prosthetic leg, we would love to donate it,” Vickers told the Jamaica Observer West in a recent interview.

“It could fit a child as well as an adult because the parts are adjustable. This prosthesis could have served Javier throughout his adult life but he did not get the chance to wear the leg. He got the leg last May and then everything took a turn,” Vickers added.

As the young boy's birthdate fast approaches, the grieving but optimistic mother is now ready to part ways with the leg that promised a “close to normal life” for her “baby”.

“He was my baby and this month would have been his 12th birthday. I want this donation to be in honour of his birthday,” Vickers told the Observer West.

She shared that the family was able to purchase the young boy's prosthesis in May of last year after she made an appeal for help through this newspaper three months prior.

This donation, she said, is her way of paying it forward and showing her appreciation for the love shown to her child.

“He wanted to walk again and thanks to the Observer West, they published the story and I received help from all over. I got help from Jamaica, England, Canada, and Cayman. Those [individuals] assisted in giving him that chance, even though he didn't get the chance to wear the prosthesis. So, if somebody out there needs a prosthetic leg to make their life a little easier, I would love to help by passing it on,” she said.

The mother of two continued, “It would really make someone else's life much easier, so I want to give [an individual] a chance to live a close to normal life again like others gave my son.”

Since the young boy's death six months ago, Vickers said the family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss. Though he battled the disease that ultimately claimed his life, young Forrester was their champion as he did so with much grace and faith.

“Oh Lord, it has been really rough. People say that time will heal, but Javier has been gone for six months and there hasn't been a day that I don't cry. It has been really hard for the family,” she said.

“His dad is still torn apart because Javier was also his close friend. He was not only his child, but he was his little buddy. They would go everywhere together and this loss has created a hole in his life, believe me,” Vickers added.

Anyone interested in receiving the prosthesis can reach out to the boy's mother at 876-863-2640.

“They can give me a call and we can meet at Surgix because we have things there that we have paid for, but we haven't collected. So, we have the skin for the prosthesis and some other little things that we would also want to give,” said Vickers.