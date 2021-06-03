A mother's pain

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - In February of last year, two months before her 10th birthday, Bobby-Gale Lefever was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, which mostly occurs in children.

Two months later, her left leg was amputated above the knee, in what her doctors described as their effort to save her life, due to the aggressive nature of the cancer, said mother Kemeisha Williams, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer West.

“She got her leg amputated above [the] knee, the tumor was in her knee, so they had to amputate [the leg] in order to [save] her life,” Williams said.

Though the child was not fully out of the woods, the family breathed a sigh of relief, until they learned that the cancer has now spread to her right leg and both of her lungs.

“After she did that surgery, she was okay; she was using her crutches [to move around]. While undergoing chemotherapy, it seems like for the first three months it was working but after that, [it was not]. After she did the three months, she did a CT scan,” said the mother.

“The [first] CT scan showed that [the chemotherapy] was working and she got another one three months after that CT scan and it showed some new lymph nodes in her chest that weren't there before and then we started to notice her ankle. Her crutch slid down and hit her on the ankle but when we went to the doctors and I showed them, they were saying that probably it is just [her] weight or she strained the muscle, [but then] it started to swell,” Williams explained.

Williams, a resident of Nonpareil Road in Negril, noted that she brought this issue to the doctor's attention once more and so, an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was done, which revealed that it is “possible sarcoma to the tissue of the knee”.

This, she said, has caused further changes to their lives, as the young girl is no longer able to move around on her own.

“Now it has reached a point where she cannot walk on it; I had to get a wheelchair for her. She has to use her hand to lift her leg. So, like to go to the bathroom, I have to lift her in the bath, and so forth,” said Williams.

After being told by the child's doctor that they might not be able to fully provide the help needed to fight the stage four cancer, Williams is now appealing for help to get young Lefever into a hospital overseas for treatment.

“When I took her back to her chemo clinic about two weeks ago, the doctor was saying to me that the cancer is really hard to treat [and] manage, [as] it is a very aggressive cancer so I'm to see if I could get her overseas [to] get further treatment. He tried all the chemo that he could possibly try but she is going to get another one on Thursday (today) and it seems as if that is the last one he has left to try,” Williams told the Observer West.

“I just want to reach out, I don't want to sit back and [not] do anything. I want to reach out as far as possible, so [her story] gets to [all the] ears it can get to, and I can get the help because I want her to get the best [treatment], so it can save her life. Even if they [must] amputate the other leg, I just want to know that she can get the treatment [and beat] the cancer,” said a seemingly frustrated Williams.

She pointed out that the doctors are working assiduously to do everything they can to save the child's right leg.

Williams, who also has a one-year-old child, told the Observer West that she is currently unemployed, as she must stay at home to cater to her children's needs.

“I am currently unemployed, and I cannot work now because I have to stay home [to] look after both her and my other child so it is very difficult [financially wise]. Sometimes when I have to go back and forth [to the hospital] and to keep her on a diet that she's supposed to be on, it is really costly,” she said.

“Even now, with her [current conditions], it is a struggle; family members chip in every now and then to help and whenever we are to buy her chemo, because whenever the clinic doesn't have the treatment, we have to purchase it and it is very costly,” explained Williams.

“And we don't really know the cost of it until it comes up because the one she was getting before was $30,000 and she was to get it every three weeks. She was supposed to get three doses, but she ended up only getting two because it was [not working],” she pointed out.

This new chemotherapy, Williams said, costs $75,000 per dose.

“What the doctor is trying to do is see if they can give her [the] new chemo, watch it and see if the swelling of her leg goes down, so they would know that [the treatment] is actually working and they can continue her on it,” she revealed.

Williams is no stranger to heartache as she suddenly lost her mother late last year. Yet, she is hopeful that brighter days are ahead, and is determined to keep her daughter alive.

“I just lost my mother to a sudden death in November of last year. I buried her in January; she was very close to me, and I am still dealing with that pain now, so I really need the help for my daughter because I am really looking for a miracle right now. I am really looking for something to come through for me because I cannot go through another pain. It is really hard for me, and I have a one-year-old baby, so it is a lot,” Williams lamented.

Reiterating the family's need for help, Williams is appealing to individuals who can provide any form of assistance to do so. This, she said, would mean the world to her, as she only wants to save her child.

“If anyone know of any connections, where I could get through to any hospital overseas or if anyone has any health tips [they] can give to me, as it relates to feeding her, because I am trying my best but someone out there [might] have more experience than me so they can share that information. I would be grateful because sometimes I do not know what to give her to eat,” said the mother.

Those wishing to assist young Lefever can do so by contacting her mother Kemeisha Williams at 876-349-5292 or 876-296-4303.