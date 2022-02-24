Active Home Centre opens branch in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Active Home Centre, a Kingston-based home enhancement retailer, recently opened its doors to shoppers at its newest location in Freeport, Montego Bay. With the opening of this new location, Active Home Centre has now increased its full-time and part-time employment to 200 jobs across Kingston and Montego Bay.

Spread across 12,000 square feet, Active Montego Bay spans three units consisting of a modern and spacious two-level showroom, warehouse, back office and a reception area. The store provides shoppers with a wide array of home improvement products including tiles, bathroom fixtures and cabinets, windows, doors, fans and lighting. The first level of the showroom feature tiles, windows and doors, while the second level showcases bathroom fixtures and cabinets, fans and lighting.

Managing Director Christopher Graham said, “The Active family is so grateful for the support over the past 27 years, and it is this support that has led us to bring home finishes closer to those within Montego Bay and surrounding communities. With this growing support, we remain committed to continue expanding and developing the Active brand to serve the needs of every homeowner, corporate customer and contractor. The entire Active team is very enthusiastic about our new location, and we look forward to serving the people of Montego Bay and its environs.”

Addressing the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly impacted the economy, Graham shared that Active has been able to thrive despite the challenges. “Since the onset of the pandemic, many persons have had no choice but to stay home, which has allowed them look at their homes with fresh eyes and make home improvements as needed,” he explained.

He also shared that plans are underway to expand the company's digital footprint to make it easier and more convenient for even more Jamaicans, locally and in the diaspora, to engage with its offerings.