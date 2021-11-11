Albion gets attention after massive flooding

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The community of Albion in St James, which was forced into emergency mode following the heavy flooding in the parish earlier this week, is benefiting from a massive de-bushing and drain cleaning project.

“We are excavating the silt that came down into the Cassava Walk area and blocked the main drain, so what we are going to do is create a concrete basin to allow the water to flow off since the community is on a hill,” explained Councillor David Brown (Jamaica Labour Party, Montego Bay West Division).

He added: “We are going to raise the basin so that the water can flow into the original drain that was built. We actually opened a drain on Albion Road earlier to allow that drain to flow into where we are now on Cassava Walk so this is the final part.”

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer West on Tuesday, Brown noted that The Refuge of Hope Shelter— a home away from home for the mentally ill, indigents and homeless — was among those gravely affected by the severe flooding in the community.

“The Refuge of Hope was affected, several community shops and businesses were affected but such is the nature of inundation. Climate change is a real thing and it is really hard to plot the trajectory of weather, but we have to do what we can to work with it,” the councillor argued.

Shelter manager at the facility, Junice Woolery Norman, welcomed the project as “a step in the right direction”.

“Just seeing the area cleared like this says to me that now water can run through easily because yesterday [Monday], it was all grassy, so the water didn't have a way to run into the drain,” she said.

“So, cleaning it up, I believe, is only a step in the right direction. This will also give us a facelift,” the shelter manager added.

The shelter, which is operated by the Open Heart Charitable Mission through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC), was sent into emergency mode during the heavy rainfall, said Woolery Norman.

She told the Observer West that though the area has experienced similar occurrences on numerous occasions, “this is the worst we have ever seen it”.

“Our experience was quite frightening because we have seen the area flooded before, but this is the worst we have ever seen it. It was at the point where I felt like I needed to call the fire department because I believed that my car was about to be washed away,” she said.

“The water came all the way into the bathroom onto the property, so we had to do the necessary work in order to keep the people safe.”

The shelter's backyard farm was also damaged during the flooding, Woolery Norman said.

“We also have a small farm at the back — as a part of our rehabilitation process — and that was also affected because our chicken coops were inundated so I had to be moving chickens from one coop to another,” she said.

With no escape route to the parish's infirmary, Woolery Norman said, the 14 individuals who occupy the shelter had to think on their feet to save the furniture and personal items from water damage.

“I want to tell you that we have no housekeepers or maintenance workers so all the work was done by us as a group. Generally, that is how the work is done, so we got up and cleaned on Monday morning,” said the shelter manager.

“We are a shelter so we have our contingency plans in place and hadn't the water rushed down the way it did and prevented us from moving, we would have gone to one of the wards on the infirmary,” she added.

Woolery Norman told the Observer West the residents of the facility were all very frightened by the experience.

“They were very frightened. They tend to call me mommy so they were all like, 'mommy, wah we go do? Mommy, look at the place! water, water, water!' So, we had to get on with it because most of the clients that we deal with are not only ill mentally, but they have other comorbidities and so, that is what we did. We had to start right away,” she said.

One resident of Cassava Walk, Diadria Shaw, told the Observer West that the residents in her community have made several calls for the de-bushing of the area.

“We complained about it but nothing was done,” she stressed.

But, the woman said, the project is welcomed.

“It is going to benefit us tremendously because we have been wanting to get this done for a long time. So, the next time it rains, we won't be flooding out like the way we did on Monday,” said Shaw.

The woman, who operates a community shop in close proximity to a drain, shared that her place of business was also flooded during the heavy rainfall.

“It was very disastrous. The water was very high, it could have drowned people, so everybody had to stay inside their house. There was a lot of debris because of the rain,” she said.

Councillor Brown noted that the residents' concerns will now be addressed.

“We are going to take every complaint as they come, and we are going to analyse to see the best way forward,” he emphasised.