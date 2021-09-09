Almost 200 vaccinated at AM Resorts blitz

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Roughly 200 tourism workers employed to the Secrets, Breathless and Zoetry Resorts and Spas, subsidiaries of the AM Resorts Group, were vaccinated against COVID-19 last Thursday during a blitz held at Secrets Resorts and Spa in Montego Bay.

The exercise was also opened up to staff family members.

The vaccination blitz was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

Newly appointed general manager for the Secrets and Breathless Resorts and Spas, Ricardo Dominguez, who himself has been fully vaccinated since April, said he was very pleased with the high level of interest his staff had demonstrated in getting the vaccine on their own volition.

“I am very proud of my staff and I feel very encouraged to see the large number who turned up to be vaccinated,” he said.

He added that there were several other staff who had signed up to receive their first dose on the day, but regrettably, due to time constraints they were not allowed to do so on this occasion.

He said, however, that arrangements have been made for them and other interested staff members to be vaccinated in other upcoming blitz activities to grow their vaccinated workforce exponentially.

Meanwhile, several of those vaccinated told the Jamaica Observer West that they are encouraging their colleagues across the industry to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, friends and their colleagues against the virus.

“ I am just happy that I got my first shot today, and I have been urging some of my co-workers who are sitting on the fence to get vaccinated,” said an employee from one of the resorts.

Questioned about the likely economic turnaround his resorts, as well as the local sector could see should most, if not all tourism workers were fully vaccinated, Dominguez responded: “My first priority is the people, by ensuring that we have a healthy workforce. With that accomplishment met, all other things will be achievable.”

The AM Resorts vaccinated employees have further complemented the more than 2,500 other tourism workers across Kingston, St Ann and Negril who have already received at least one jab so far in similar exercises held in those parishes in recent weeks.

The move is in keeping with the wishes of Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who announced on August 15 during a press conference in Montego Bay, that his desire is to see every individual working in the industry be vaccinated, arguing that it would raise the level of confidence among visitors coming to Jamaica, and, by extension, revitalising the local industry.

Bartlett has gone on record stating that the blitz activities, which target tourism workers, are aimed at ensuring that the more than 170,000 workers in the tourism industry across all subsectors are fully vaccinated.