Amkelia Global offering verification services across western region

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Amkelia Global, headquartered in western Jamaica, is now offering background verification checks for employers in the business process outsourcing (BPO), tourism, and other sectors, on individuals they intend to recruit.

According to Neville Ricketts, CEO of Amkelia Global, the idea to form the company was hatched after information emerged that a man, who was wanted by the police in another parish, was able to gain employment at a hotel in Montego Bay, St James after providing forged documents in 2018.

“So when the young man from Mandeville was wanted in Manchester but was able to get a recommendation from a justice of the peace to gain employment at the hotel and he had an incident of sexual assault... it was that incident that triggered it (formation of company),” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer West.

“The idea of Amkelia came about when we saw a number of incidents taking place that raised the question of how employees were verified for jobs, especially for western Jamaica which is the hub for the services industry in the Caribbean, with tourism and the BPO that employs individuals in large numbers.”

In 2018, several charges were laid against an entertainment coordinator shortly after he was accused of raping two female guests at a hotel, months after he was employed.

The accused was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, two counts each of assault with intent to rob, rape and grievous sexual assault. He was also reported as a person of interest in relation to rape cases in Mandeville.

Ricketts explained that the services that his company are offering complement the work of justices of the peace, whom he lauded for their sterling contribution.

“While justices of the peace have been doing a wonderful job, there are some gaps. So what we are here to do is to complement the work of the justices of the peace by verifying the information they provide,” the head of the background verification company argued.

“It has proven that it is necessary with those unfortunate incidents that caused some embarrassment in Jamaica. So we are here for all industries, not the BPO alone. We are also here for the tourism industry in particular, when there is a real restart of the sector. When the economy fully resumes we are here to offer ourselves as that solution to ensure that our employers have the right people for what they offer.”

He noted that his company also seeks to confirm educational credentials such as certifications, diplomas and degrees.

“What we do is check each institution mentioned on the candidate's resumè and reports in the fields they study and dates of graduation, grade points, average point, all of that is done, especially in this time of work from home it is even more crucial for these industries to know where their resources are being kept, who they live amongst, who they are associated with in these communities. We are able to go in whichever community they are located to get this sort of information and we partner with other entities where necessary,” he explained.

Ricketts noted that the company was launched last year and plans are afoot to expand into the Caribbean later.

“We launched about last year September but we have been planning since 2018” Ricketts noted.

“We also offer cloud-based storage so our data hosting solutions offer significant upfront savings and great storage capabilities.”