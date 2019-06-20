Anniversary clean-up

To mark World Ocean's Day, June 8, tour company Island Routes partnered with Sandals Foundation and the three Sandals resorts in Montego Bay for a beach clean-up project at Fisherman's Beach in the St James capital, collecting 470.5 lbs of solid waste and an additional 245 lbs of plastic. The project was one of many held across the Caribbean to commemorate Island Routes' 10th anniversary. (Photo: Courtesy of Island Routes).

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT