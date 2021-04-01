ORANGE BAY, Hanover - Motorists who traverse the previously dark and dangerous stretch of roadway between Orange Bay in Hanover and the resort town of Negril in Westmoreland have welcomed the installation of 10 LED street lights along the thoroughfare. After years of failed attempts, the lights were last week installed by the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Limited.

“We appreciate the [efforts] of the Councillor [Marvell Sewell who] initiated the whole idea because you have some deadly corners on that stretch of road… where a lot of accidents normally happen,” said Carlton Samuels, a Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine Tours (JCAL) bus operator. Among those who have lost their lives at the accident hot spot is a prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and hotel workers.

“Words can't explain how I feel right now. First, I have to say thanks to the Minister [of Local Government Desmond McKenzie] because in 2017 when I wrote [him] and requested the lights for this thoroughfare, within three weeks he responded and I [have had to] wait... until 2021 for these lights,” Sewell, who was elected councillor for the Green Island Division in 2016, told the Jamaica Observer.

In 2018, the local government ministry gave formal approval for the lights to be installed but there were several setbacks. On one occasion half of the 10 approved street lights were instead installed in the neighbouring parish of Westmoreland.

With all 10 approved lights finally installed last week, Sewell explained that there is still more work to be done. He told Observer West that motorists have asked why the entire thoroughfare was not lit and explained that additional secondary lines and equipment, as well as additional street lights, would first need to be installed.

He added that he has already made representation for another 40 street lights needed to cover the six-kilometre roadway from Orange Bay to Negril.

“When you born and grow in the area you represent, it [makes] it easier for you to know the plight of the residents. This is something that they always say to me, 'Councillor, all I want you to do is to get that thoroughfare lit'. I made them a promise and I kept it. So, I am elated,” he said.