Athletes with western Ja ties to compete at NACAC champs

Four United States-based athletes are among nine with western Jamaica ties that were named last week to represent Jamaica at this weekend's North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 championships at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Jamaican team will be seeking to match the 38 medals they won in 2019 when the event was held in Querétaro, Mexico.

NCAA Division One outdoor championships high jump silver medallist Lamara Distin; National Junior College shot put champion Courtney Lawrence; Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoor and outdoor triple jump champion Owayne Owens and National Junior College 800m second-place finisher Tyrese Reid are the overseas-based athletes from western Jamaica and are joined in the Under-23 age group by Petersfield High's Antonio Watson and Rusea's High's Jordani Woodley.

Three females are in the Under-18 section — Petersfield High's Alexis James, and Oneika Brissett and Lavanya Williams of Rusea's High.

James won the Under-18 girls' 100m hurdles and was third in the 100m at the JAAA National Championships two weeks ago; Williams was second in the 200m and fourth in the 100m, while Brissett was second in the 400m.

Distin equalled her personal best 1.90m to win the women's high jump at the Senior Championships for her first title at that level; Reid of Barton County ran a personal best 1:48.94 seconds for second in the 800m, while Lawrence, who will attend Kennesaw State University, was third in the men's shot put.

Watson, the ISSA Champs Class One 200m champion, was sixth in the event at the Senior Championships; Woodley was seventh in the 110m hurdles, while Owens was eighth in the men's triple jump.