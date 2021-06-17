Bambi Lifeboss believes in making positive music

MONTEGO BAY, St James — With the belief that the local entertainment industry needs more positive and uplifting music, upcoming Montegonian artiste Claude “Bambi Lifeboss” Morris is optimistic that his choice to provide positivity with his conscious lyrics will serve as a source of motivation for the younger generation.

“There is a need for [positive music] in the industry and I think it can teach the youths that are [growing] to realise that, if you get up every day and listen to negativity, it's like you're feeding your system with negative things. So, [the] more positive [music] you have on the road, I think the youths will think differently,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

A past student of the Maldon High School, in the community of Maldon, St James, where he grew up, Bambi Lifeboss has been pursuing his love for music since early 2019. His style of music, he told the Observer West, encapsulates all things positive, as he journeys through life with a positive mindset, hoping for change.

“My style of music is more positive music where like the younger generation can relate to and [even] the older people can relate to it as well. I do reggae dancehall, my songs [are] a mix of both [genres],” said Bambi Lifeboss.

With songs like Stop the Killing, Forever Be a Winner and his most recent track System in his musical catalogue, the artiste boldly sings about real and topic issues plaguing our society.

Forever Be a Winner, he said, is a motivational track for youths going through struggles, as they try to hustle and work odd jobs to stay afloat.

His latest single, System, which was produced by One Dream Records, was released in March and speaks to the everyday struggles young men encounter as they “struggle through the system”, said Bambi Lifeboss

The young artiste said that fans should be on the lookout for new and good music coming from him in the coming months.

“Just expect good music, and [a lot] of music too. I am very persistent so people can expect a lot more music coming from me,” said the songwriter.

He also has big dreams for his career.

He told Observer West that topping the Billboard Charts is one of his long-term goals.

“Five years from now, I see myself putting some songs on the Billboard Chart. That is a long time so I must put in some hard work and put out some good music so that can actually happen,” said the artiste.

Before that happens, he said, he will need to find an experienced producer who is willing to work with him to push his career to the next level.