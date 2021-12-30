Barnett Street Fire Station to open early in new year, says McKenzie

FALMOUTH, Trelawny-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie says the $574-million fire station being constructed on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, is to be officially opened early in the new year.

“The fire station in Montego Bay is almost completed, the only thing that is outstanding now is to put in the necessary equipment in the firestation,” McKenzie revealed.

During a tour of the project in June, along with Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Managing Director Omar Sweeney and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), McKenzie said that construction of the facility was on track for completion within two months.

Recently, conceding that the targeted competition date was missed, McKenzie, however, stressed that construction is nearly completed.

“We did give a commitment that we would try to have the station opened in this calendar year but as you know there are circumstances in major construction of that nature, but we are almost there now to open the new fire station in Montego Bay,” he told members of the media.

The construction of the facility, which commenced in June 2019, is being spearheaded by JSIF under its Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Programme.

When completed, the state-of-the-art facility will boast dormitory facilities to facilitate the seamless deployment of firefighters across various shifts; and adequate administrative facilities and parking bays for trucks and other emergency vehicles.

In June, the local government minister contended that upon completion the new fire station will be the most modern in the region.

McKenzie also told reporters recently that one of three new fire stations to be constructed next year will be at Ulster Spring in south Trelawny.

There have long been calls for a fire station to be established in the southern parts of Trelawny as the fire station in Falmouth is far away from the farming communities. In the event of fire in south Trelawny, assistance is generally sought from the Christiana Fire Station in the neighbouring parish of Manchester.