Basketball presentation

Kytthany Bagaloo (left) of Montego Bay High gets her award from coach Rohan Robinson during the KFC/Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA) Star Search basketball event, which was held in western Jamaica for the first time at the Montego Bay Boys' Club recently.

Nearly 50 junior players in four categories — Boys' Under-15, Under-17 and Under- 20 and Girls' Open — showed up for the two days of action.