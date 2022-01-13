Beautification project begins at Pye River Cemetery

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Though he is yet to receive major funding for his beautification project at the decades-old Pye River Cemetery, Councillor Dwight Crawford (Jamaica Labour Party, Spring Garden Division), in whose division the facility falls, is committed to ensuring that the burial ground is “restored to its rightful order”.

The project entails the pruning of overgrown grass and trees across the cemetery as well as to rehabilitate the grave slabs that are in a dilapidated state.

Crawford told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week that significant work has been done at the State-run burial site since the project commenced in time for Christmas.

“Well, in early December we started the work here and we've actually managed to do the first section, which is now looking relatively good. So, we have done some cleaning, cutting of trees and grass and sweeping of the graves,” said the councillor, who also chairs the Civic and Community Affairs Committee at the St James Municipal Corporation.

He noted that though his initial plan was to make it a Christmas project, he has vowed to keep it going.

“Well, based on what I'm seeing here, the question of when it will be completed is very difficult to answer. But, I'll answer it in this way, this project will continue until the good Lord comes for his earth because maintenance of a cemetery of this nature cannot be a one-off thing,” he argued.

“It is a big project, but we are taking it one step at a time and we just want to continue until it is restored to its rightful order. So, for as long as I am councillor, I will continue to upgrade and maintain the Pye River Cemetery to see how best we can make this place proud,” the councillor added.

The damaged graves across the vast cemetery are a major eyesore. Crawford told the Observer West that they will all be restored as soon as de-bushing of the facility is completed.

“We have not physically started the repairs of the damaged graves, the assessment of them is being done now as we speak. But, we haven't physically done any repairs as yet,” he pointed out.

“What we're waiting to do is actually complete the cutting of the grass, so that we can do a full assessment of how we need to move forward and the areas that need to be done. There are still some areas that need to be de-bushed because we want to be able to march in and move through robustly in doing the repair,” Crawford explained.

A great sense of joy, Crawford told the Observer West, came during the holiday season when he realised how many families benefitted from the start of this beautification project.

“What was so surprising to me during Christmas was while I was here, I actually saw people come in here with paint and brushes to paint some of the graves. That was very warming from my heart.

“People have also called me to say thanks during the holiday season because they haven't been able to come [visit] gravesites in a very long time. And they have also said that it's refreshing to see somebody taking an interest in the affairs of their deceased loved ones,” said a seemingly proud Crawford.

During last November's monthly general meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC), Crawford brought a resolution to the corporation requesting $4.42 million from the Equalization Fund for the beautification project.

Though that money was not disbursed, the councillor, determined to start his project, sought assistance and utilised his Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF).

“So, the monies that are being used here, I got assistance from the mayor in December and of course, I'm using monies from my PRF,” Crawford said.

“Because with or without that [money from the Equalization Fund], we're going to continue to push forward day by day. And although it is not just for the people in my division, but rather the city's burial site, I consider it to be a very worthy project for the parish of St James. So, as a councillor, it is my gift to St James.”

— ROCHELLE CLAYTON