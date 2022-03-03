Beckford calls for use of sport, entertainment to cauterise crime in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Sports marketing specialist Carole Beckford has called on the authorities to use sports and entertainment to help cauterise the high levels of crime and violence in Montego Bay.

Beckford, a former journalist, who has worked with Cricket West Indies and is currently heading the marketing of the 49th CARIFTA Games that will be held in Kingston in April, said there should be a plan over “18-24 months for sport and entertainment development to alleviate crime and poverty in Montego Bay.”

“I believe Montego Bay can be made an example to follow if this project is done as prescribed. The benefits will outweigh whatever is happening now and some kind of order will return to the city that will turn 41 in May of this year,” Beckford argued.

In a statement to the Jamaica Observer West, the Kingston-based Beckford, who has authored two books, recommended the re-engagement of Montego Bay's sister city relationship with Atlanta, Georgia.

“This was commissioned September 1972. It would be quite a milestone to have a programme revived for its 50th year,” she stressed.

She said a plan should be drafted “based on the sporting and entertainment assets currently in place and insert ideas to maximise the plan,” adding that project managers should be put together proposals and budgets “as part of that proposal should be a forecast on what you want to happen in three, six, nine, 12 and 18 months and 24 months.”

She suggested that a group consisting of five people should be put together “to work with the project manager to operationalise and source personnel from all your communities,” and then present the plan to Jamaica.

Time is of the essence, she noted, pointing out that the plan should be put to tender by mid-March and staff hired in three months “so that the project will be on its way by September 18 to mark the 50th anniversary of that original agreement.”

She said there would be spin-offs such as better infrastructure, “with sport and entertainment leading the way, this means that all venues will be upgraded, sporting teams will find suitable partners in the sister city to build capacity and with the return of Reggae Sumfest, deepen and strengthen relationships with the community.”

The project, she foresees, could be used as a model that can be replicated throughout the island on a scale depending on the size of the community.

Beckford argued that while the project would be based in the mayor's office, “I have no doubt that the private-public sector partners will support the move.”

“Football, cricket, track and field, netball, swimming, tennis and basketball are the most common sports, while in entertainment Montego Bay is a venue for live shows,” said Beckford, adding that “there is plenty of space for creative parks and even a sound stage.”

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabularly Force, from January 1 to February 19, this year, there was a 39.3 per cent increse in murders in the parish of St James over the corresponding period in 2021. Thirty-nine homicides have been recorded in the parish up to February 19, compared to 28 over the same period in 2021.