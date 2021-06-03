Bynz aims to make his name

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Quejuan “Bynz” Josephs strongly believes in manifestation and as an aspiring artiste is intent on singing the type of life and success that he sees for himself into existence.

The past student of Holland and William Knibb high schools, both in Trelawny, has been making music since 2017. He believes he will have long-lasting hits during his career.

“I'm just singing things that I want to happen, so I sing it into existence. I strongly believe in manifestation, so I sing my life into existence. My goal is to have a few hits that are playing 30-50 years down the line,” Bynz said.

“I started making music in 2017 but professionally in 2019. I was drawn to the music industry by the beats. Every time I hear a beat, I instantly hear it talking to me so I just started free-styling and my peers took a liking to it. My ability to stay humble, I think, is an asset and that's a part of why I'm open to working with anyone, but I'm also not in a rush to do so.”

Bynz said he currently has some projects with Dyce Empire Productions, but is mainly doing everything on his own.

The 19-year-old says he has a love for all artistes and their music, but he is drawn more by the sound of the young generation.

“I don't look up to any one person in the industry, I just love everybody's music. The young generation, though, has a different type of music that I love,” he argued.

Bynz said he is currently working on three new EPs, yet to be titled, adding that his previous two EPs, Active and Crown, form “a part of the process of getting my name out there and listeners familiar with my music”.

“I have a single, titled 19, that's dropping as we speak, with an official music video on my YouTube channel and across streaming platforms including Audiomack,” Bynz added.

The artiste, who also has his own label, Bynz Records, says despite the limitations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he is looking forward to building his network and pursuing his interest in music and other fields.

“I'm open to exploring other genres of music as I have an overall love of music. I know it may be some time before we have live shows, but I also have interests in the mechanical and farming industry which I really love. I still have dreams of being a biodiesel engineer, but I'll use the funds from my music career to do so,” Bynz stated.

“I'm comfortable in western Jamaica and I'm hoping to develop my network within my country first before I go into further endeavours. There's immense talent here and if we network we can really do some big things, and I'm going to be a part of that.”

Bynz said individuals can check out his projects on YouTube and Instagram at 1Bynz.