Canterbury students benefiting from summer school

MONTEGO BAY, St James — After recognising that the children in her community needed additional assistance with their learning, president of the Canterbury Ambassador Group, Shamona Whyte, implemented a four-week summer school programme geared towards teaching basic math and English.

“The summer school initiative is [geared] towards assisting the children [in the community] who weren't given the opportunity to complete online classes due to lack of resources or assistance by parents. As well as a refresher for topics that these children [might] have forgotten or just lost focus of. We start at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am,” Whyte told the Jamaica Observer West.

Working from home, Whyte said, has granted her some flexibility to implement the programme, as she uses her mornings to conduct the classes at the Canterbury homework centre and computer lab, to bring forth some changes in the children's development.

Whyte noted that she along with the help of three Canterbury junior ambassadors are manning the programme, which began on Monday and will run until August 6. They currently host some nine of the community's children between the ages of three and eight.

“I have three junior ambassadors who have chipped in to help me out with the children. They are Omeica Lewis, Howard Baker and Sanieka McLaughlin,” said Whyte.

“What I did was to divide them (students) by ages to follow the COVID-19 protocols, so we have about nine children and as the day progresses, we have more children coming in,” she told the Observer West yesterday.

The idea behind this summer school initiative, she said, came after interactions with the children in the community. These interactions, she added, revealed that a lot of them were experiencing some difficulties with basic math and English.

“The main focuses are mathematics, English language and reading. Based on first-hand experience with the children [through] interacting with them, I would just pop a question asking them to say their timetables and some would look blank, or I say go ahead and spell this [word] for me or read this for me and they are not able to do so. I am seeing where there are some areas that need to be covered so I am just extending the courtesy to offer these students just a little help to give them a start,” explained Whyte.

Canterbury resident Shernette Barrett, whose two young daughters, ages three and six, are a part of the summer school programme, told the Observer West that she has already seen a difference in her children's behaviour since they started on Monday.

“I know Shamona well and I know they will learn, so I was [eager] to send them. I am seeing differences already because they were not sociable... I was frightened to see videos of them talking to other children. The one that is three-year-old, I saw her tracing letters. It is a good feeling to know that they are learning,” said Barrett.

Leshon Smith's seven-year-old daughter also attends the programme. The decision to allow her to attend, she said, came out of a need to have her interact with other children more and also facilitate integrating her back into the face-to-face school system, which is expected to begin in September.

“I decided to send her so she can interact more and even though we do have the online school, she was not learning as much as she should be learning because it is online and there are distractions [at home], kids are easily distracted, but you know when you send them to a place where they are interacting face-to-face, they interact more because you are seeing them and seeing what they are doing especially as the instructor or the teacher. They focus more and learn more,” said Smith.

“I hope for her to learn more about topics that are being taught in the school system so when she goes back in September, she is not clueless about the topics being taught because she [had] already learned them,” she argued.