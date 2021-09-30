Cauterising crime in Granville needs all hands on deck, says Allen

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Tackling crime in the volatile community of Granville will require all hands on deck, says executive director of the Granville Peace Justice and Resource Development Foundation (GPJRDF) O Dave Allen.

Allen, a native of the community, told the Jamaica Observer West that while there is no silver bullet in the fight against crime in the community, he believes that more needs to be done from all angles, for the betterment of the residents' lives.

“What we need to do is to create a new path for all our citizens. [This] does not have a silver bullet; there [must] have a multiplicity approach,” Allen stressed.

“I have been to too many funerals in the community and unfortunately, I do not have the solution; I don't even know the basis of the problem because there cannot be any justification at all for this mayhem. Too often those who have been dismissed as offenders themselves were victims or will become victims, so I mourn the lives of all our citizens both victims and offenders,” he continued.

Allen noted that building the trust between citizens and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) should be the first thing on the agenda as currently that is barely in existence in Granville.

This, he said, will allow lawmen to gather information they need, stressing that the help of citizens is required, but without their trust, this will never happen.

“To address the issue of the police and policing, we need to use intelligence as a way of gathering information because this is critical. It must become intelligence-driven and the police should find innovative ways to get information because the broad-brush approach to policing does not suffice,” he argued.

“As a community, we are too often being stigmatised and blamed. They come and blame the victims, then we hear that we are not cooperating with the police, and we know the gunmen. I live in Granville, I was born there, and I hear things, but I can't go out there and say that this man is a gunman. I hear gunshots [being] fired nightly, I can't tell you who is firing those shots and that is not my job, that is the job of the police,” he said.

The presence of the police alone, Allen said, will not suffice, as “the educational background of residents in the community also require some attention.”

He argued that more educational opportunities should be provided for the at-risk youths living in Granville.

“While the citizens want to see police presence in the community over a sustained period to bring back some semblance of normality, that by itself will not be able to solve the problem in our community. We have to also reward good behaviour and this is why we are asking for scholarships for students in the community that have achieved [but need the financial support to further their education],” Allen stated.

“We are in competition with gang leaders and therefore we have to provide incentives greater than what is being offered by the gangs.

“Millions of dollars have been spent in the community on infrastructure by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) but in the final analysis, we have not seen the desired outcome and what we need to do now is to target at-risk youths —those who are reporting to police stations for offences that they have committed, those who are on probation, those troubled youths — we have to find a mechanism to provide guidance and personal counselling.”

Allen told the Observer West that members of the community-based organisation, GPJRDF, have come together to create a model which they believe can reduce violence in Granville, but, most importantly, build a viable, productive and peaceful community for all residents.

He shared that the foundation intends to share the model, which includes job placements for youths in the community, with the relevant authorities in hopes that more will be done for the residents.

Last Thursday, Member of Parliament for St James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte, where the community of Granville is located, told reporters that the community requires a multifaceted intervention plan.

“The crime problem is a multifaceted problem, and it has to be tackled from all angles. Policing and security measures are a critical part of it, but [cannot] be the only part of it,” Malahoo Forte emphasised.

“Everybody who is involved in it is somebody's child and they know who they are and that is what I am asking… help me to get who are involved or who gives off the appearance of not being involved, but are very much involved, to understand that they are also a part of the problem and must be part of the solution,” she added.

“I have said to my constituents that I am not for any symbolic show of anything because they know who are carrying the guns, they know who is involved in the shootings and until they are prepared to turn in those persons, even when they are their relatives, then we are going to [continue to] have this problem.”