CC Class of 79 to assist students at alma mater with exam fees

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The Cornwall College Alumni 79ers has committed to pay the fees for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects not subsidised by the Government for 40 students at their alma mater who will be sitting the exams in the next academic year.

The Ministry of Education provides a subsidy for students to sit four CSEC subjects. These are mathematics, English, one science subject, information technology or electronic document preparation and management (EDPM).

Students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), once they have qualifying scores, get up to eight CSEC subjects covered.

“This is the time for all Cornwallians to come on board and ensure that the school and its students recover as quickly as possible after the [novel coronavirus] pandemic. The Cornwall College Alumni 79ers will lead the charge in this regard. This year we are committing to not only assisting in mentoring but in providing examination fees for at least 40 students for the next academic year,” announced Leroy Grey, chairman of the Cornwall College Alumni 79ers.

He was speaking during a luncheon put on by the 79ers at the Day-O Plantation Restaurant in Granville, St James, recently.

Renowned pulmonologist Dr Paul Scott, a member of the Cornwall College Class of 1979, who was the guest speaker at the luncheon, stressed the importance of members of the group to make a difference in the lives of everyone they encounter.

“One of the things I remember about Cornwall (College), well certainly for me, it never occurred to me whether a student is poor or rich. We all seemed the same way. And nobody ever questioned it. Whatever you had or you didn't have, that was just you. If you have this and I didn't have it, no big deal. We behaved in a way like it was a level playing field. We teased one another just the same, poor or rich. We looked out for each other along the way.

“So I challenge us at this point that as we go forward for the rest of our lives, and we don't know when that will be, that not only if we are able to provide financially for other persons, but we look out for them.”

Guest of honour Dr Dean Weatherly, a dentist, who was also among the batch of graduates from the school in 1979, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the medical field and sports.

According to a citation read by Jerry Dillon, Dr Weatherly, as a coach, has guided Cornwall College to eight daCosta Cup championships, the Oliver Shield title in 2001 and Champions Cup in 2018.

Dr Weatherly recounted that following his graduation from the Howard University in the US, he headed back to his alma mater where he taught chemistry.

“Upon graduation I returned to Jamaica, taught chemistry at Cornwall, giving back because I was also grateful. The class of 79, as I always said to people, is not a normal set of people,” Dr Weatherly quipped.

There was an atmosphere of celebration at the fun-filled function where members of the graduating class of 1979, among other things, reminisced on their journey at the 1896-founded school for boys.

The luncheon was emceed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell, another graduate of the class of 1979.