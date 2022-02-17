Challenged community in the West elated

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Members of the challenged community in western Jamaica are elated that the Disabilities Act 2014 finally came into effect on Monday.

An enthused Andrew East, president of the Cornwall Combined Disabilities Association (CCDA), shared that though a long time in coming, he is relieved that with the enactment of the Act disabled individuals are now guaranteed more protection.

“It's a very important step forward, a very important piece of legislation that this country needs because the journey coming to here was a very rough one for all of us. Without representation and anything, things just happened and it got swept under the rug. With the Disability Act now in law means that we have some strength and 'backative' going forward,” argued East, who was shot and crippled over two decades ago.

“The fact that the Act is now in place is a humongous step forward. We welcome it and we look forward to the implementation and the effectiveness of it.”

Robert Blake, president of the Montego Bay Jamaica Society for the Blind, was equally thrilled over the institution of the Act.

“I am happy, I am excited, I am elated with what is happening today [Monday],” expressed Blake, who is also deputy president of the CCDA.

“I am hoping that now that the Bill is in effect that Jamaicans will learn to respect us, stop the discrimination, and allow us to be part of everything that is humanly possible, with equal rights and justice.”

Even though happy about the passing of the Act, East is concerned over “the problem of implementation in this country”. But he noted that time is needed to judge the effectiveness of the Act.

“The truth is we have to give it time; give it time, but not too much. So, we would think, give it six months after the fanfare to see what happens, and then check it every year for the next three years to see how strong it is, how powerful it is, how effective it is so we can know if it needs amendment,” the wheelchair-bound advocate for the disabled community suggested.

He highlighted the inconvenience faced by members of the disabled community in the absence of infrastructure accessible to disabled people in public places in the tourism resort city of Montego Bay.

For instance, he brought into focus that except for parking lots, there are no parking areas for the disabled even after lobbying successive governments “for that many times”.

“And, we are still having challenges with public places that we go [to]. I went to one just the other day and I was directed to the male bathroom by a worker and after I came out, someone showed me our own. They have it but it is not labelled. Then there are a lot of restrooms, if you have to use them you have to become acrobats to do so. It's not prepared for people with disabilities,” rued East.

The Disabilities Act 2014 came into full effect on Monday. It was passed in Parliament in October 2014 and the regulations were later affirmed in both Houses of Parliament in October 2021.

The Act was developed to “promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment by persons with disabilities of privileges, interests, benefits and treatment on equal basis with others; and to establish the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities; and for connected matters”.

Its main objectives include recognising and accepting the principle that persons with disabilities have the same fundamental rights as any other person; promoting individual dignity, freedom of choice and independence of persons with disabilities; and preventing or prohibiting discrimination against persons with disabilities.