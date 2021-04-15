Child preacher leads souls to Christ in St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Child preacher Caleil Campbell, a grade 8 student at Harrison Memorial Preparatory School in Mount Salem, St James has become a chief servant of God by leading souls to His kingdom.

The seven-year-old preacher was selected to speak at a Virtual Week of Prayer programme hosted by the Harrison Memorial Preparatory School recently.

The programme, which was a part of the Global “I Will Go” initiative, yielded six students and one parent who surrendered their lives to Jesus and got baptised.

Campbell disclosed that he is glad that he is able to lead people to God and was not nervous about taking on the challenge.

“I am not shy or nervous because I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” he said with confidence.

“I am glad that my schoolmates got baptised; God gave me the strength to bless those who heard”.

Campbell plans to continue working for God and encourages his peers to do the same.

“I want to become a pastor and preach the good news again and again,” the youngster boasts. “I want all the boys and girls to allow God to use them in any way.”

Kalliyan Braham, a student at the school, and her mother Shaneil Swearing were among the seven people who got baptised.

Swearing, who regularly attends a Seventh-day Adventist Church, recalled her days of procrastination.

“I went to church regularly as a child and I continued to attend when I became an adult. I would participate in the service but I would always stall when the subject of baptism came up. I never thought it was the right time,” she said.

Swearing believes she was compelled by the Holy Spirit as well as the words of little Campbell and the encouraging words of friends and family to finally take a step for God.

“The message really spoke to me. The Holy Spirit spoke to my heart and I told myself that the time had come for me to surrender to the Lord. I spoke with my daughter as well and we both decided to get baptised”, she explained.

The new convert also expressed her and her daughter's delight knowing that they are finally a part of the family of God.

“We are elated. I feel stronger and she is happier than she's ever been. I don't plan to give up and I will depend on the Lord to guide me because this is the best decision I've ever made in my life”.

Joan Brevitt, principal of Harrison Memorial Preparatory School, disclosed that Campbell was considered as the speaker after hearing him speak at a previous service.

“We have, for a period of time, been thinking about who the speaker would be. After hearing Caleil Campbell speak on the WJC Online Worship Platform, we decided that he was the right fit, and we are very happy with the outcome of the programme,” said Brevitt.

In keeping with his promise to work for God, the youngster currently serves as the virtual speaker for the “I Will Follow Jesus” series at the Ephesus Junior Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.