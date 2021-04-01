Chinese give Trelawny health- care workers $3m in gifts

ULSTER SPRING, Trelawny - The Jamaica Guangdong Association, a group of Chinese business operators, has partnered with Trelawny Southern Member of Parliament Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert to donate more than $3 million worth of gifts to health-care workers in recognition of their dedicated and selfless service since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The business operators, who have now made Jamaica their home, are from China's Guangdong province which borders Hong Kong.

“They said they wanted to do something for the constituency of South Trelawny and down in Falmouth, and I explained that there is no better group to show appreciation to at this time [than] our health workers,” explained Dalrymple-Philibert. “What is most important is that I didn't ask for anything; the thought came from them. They wanted to do something. So I want, as the Member of Parliament, to say thank you to the [Jamaica] Guangdong Association.”

She has been the parliamentary representative for the constituency since 2007.

The MP explained that each health worker in Trelawny Southern will receive a gift bag. She added that the donors also provided “thousands” of face masks and other personal protective gear as well as toiletries that health workers could distribute to the needy in their communities.

The Member of Parliament praised members of the Jamaica Guangdong Association for their display of corporate social responsibility.

“[They] don't just come in and do business and take from us. At every step of the way they move in and they do something for the community,” she said.

Association secretary Andy Chin, who extended his gratitude to the Trelawny MP for partnering with their group, promised to return to southern parts of the parish with more gifts in the future.

“For us, every one of you is important in this moment because we are fighting COVID-19 together. It is not easy. You are the doctors, you are the nurses, you are the first line of fighting. We appreciate [you] and we want to say thank you,” he told the health-care workers. While it was their first visit, he said, he promised it would not be the last.

Dalrymple-Philibert was particularly pleased that the group had opted to help those in “rural Jamaica”.

“As the Member of Parliament for South Trelawny I am particularly grateful because in many circumstances, and I am not afraid to say it, everybody thinks the towns of the urban area are Jamaica. But we in South Trelawny are equal to everybody else, and better than most in many cases. We are a wonderful set of people, we have worked hard and we have survived under difficult circumstances. And so... I am particularly grateful for these gifts from the [Jamaica] Guangdong Association,” she said.

She also accompanied members of the Chinese party to the Falmouth Public General Hospital where they handed out more gifts as Senior Medical Officer Dr Leighton Perrins thanked them for their generosity.