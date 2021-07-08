Chukka Good Hope to offer rum tour

GOOD HOPE, Trelawny - Premium attraction company Chukka Caribbean Adventures has forged a partnership with Appleton to add a rum experience to the list of offerings at their recently reopened eco-adventure outpost at Good Hope in Trelawny.

“We have just signed a new four-year agreement with Appleton which will see the partnership of their great product and brand married with the offerings up at Good Hope,” Chukka Caribbean Adventures Chief Executive Officer Marc Melville told the Jamaica Observer West.

“That [partnership is] going to come in the form of Appleton-sponsored tasting room for all tour goers; it's going to come in the form of rum museum, to talk about the history of rum and its great heritage and legacy, and the process and how they do it; and it's going to see Appleton products being poured and served at all of our bars and restaurants, and in our newly market style centre/gift shop. It is going to see their [Appleton] premium brands being positioned at the forefront, exclusively of all the things that we sell in terms of beverage in the gift shop.”

On Friday's reopening of the Good Hope outpost, John Byles, executive director of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, announced that cabanas, electric bikes and a rum tour experience will soon be added to the zip line, kayaking, tubing, rum tasting and the other activities offered at the Good Hope attraction.

“So we [are] working closely with Appleton to develop a whole rum tour experience here now,” he declared.

Melville added that Appleton premium products will also be served at the VIP riverside cabanas. The cabanas are slated to open tomorrow.

Melville also revealed that: “the tasting room has started but not complete, but it has started and [will] soon be finished. The riverside cabanas open on Friday (tomorrow), the gift shop area is opened but not completed, but on its way to be completed and the museum should be completed in the next 30 days.”

He noted that following the reopening of Good Hope outpost last week, Chukka Caribbean Adventures will also reopen three of their overseas attractions this week.

“We opened Good Hope last week Friday; we are opening three of our four overseas territories this week as we speak,” stated the Chukka CEO.

“This coming week we are proudly announcing that we are opening our Belize operation on the 7th of July; we are proudly announcing that we are opening our Dominican Republic operation on the 7th of July; and Barbados, this Friday we are opening Harrison's Cave, the country's premier marquee attraction.”

He was encouraged by the strong demand for the Dominica Republic attraction.

“The preliminary numbers that we are getting for the Dominica Republic operations are looking very, very good. The demand looks good, very, very good. So it's a busy week for us all around so we keep our fingers crossed no more hurricanes because we were supposed to open last week for Barbados...but we will open this week Friday for Harrison's Cave,” Melville stated.

Harrison's Cave is a tourist attraction in Barbados. The caves were first mentioned in historical documents in 1795 and were rediscovered in the early 1970s by Jack Peeples. The caves were developed by the Government as part of a tram tour, which opened to the public in 1981.