Cornwall College's Mowatt signs for Cloud County

Cornwall College's Mowatt signs for Cloud CountyThursday, June 03, 2021
|
Cornwall College's Tio-josh Mowatt, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs Class 1 discus thrower has accepted a scholarship to attend Cloud County Community College in Kansas in the United States, starting in August.
Mowatt won the Western Champs title at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, throwing a personal best 50.10m, the third time this year he was improving on his previous best.
He was fifth at Western Champs last year with a then best of 41.58m but he improved on that with a 44.75m at a meet held at Excelsior High in early March before throwing 47.99m at a meet again in Kingston two weeks before Western Champs.
Mowatt, who also placed eighth at the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships last month, will join one of the best throws programme in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA), and will follow in the footsteps of a number of top Jamaican throwers.
He will hope to replace former Petersfield High thrower Daniel Cope who set records in the indoors weight throw and the discus and hammer throw outdoors this year.
NJCAA schools offer two-year courses at the end of which students earn associate degrees before moving on to universities to complete first degrees.
— By Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy