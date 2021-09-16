CUMI raises more than $2 million from inaugural fund-raising golf tournament

CUMI raises more than $2 million from inaugural fund-raising golf tournamentThursday, September 16, 2021
BY PAUL REID
TRYALL, Hanover - Organisers have hailed last Saturday's inaugural staging of the Tryall-CUMI Charity Golf Tournament held at the Tryall Golf Course in Hanover, as a tremendous success.
“It went very well, it was a huge success, the golfers liked it, the sponsors delivered, the golf course was in impeccable condition, and we made a little bit over our target,” said Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) chair and chief organiser of the tournament, Trina DeLisser.
CUMI had set itself a target of $2 million from the fund-raiser, which replaced its annual road race.
DeLisser said already “we are looking at another staging of the event next year and we are hoping that it will be even bigger”.
Fifty-four of the registered 56 golfers showed up for the tournament that had a two-person team scramble, which allowed for all levels of players to enter, as well as other competitions during the day.
The team of Keith Stein and Jodi Munn Barrow, the newly elected president of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA), won the tournament, while Terry Alison and Nardo Black were second, and Chris Louw and Giovanni Blair, a young golfer who come up through the Sandals Foundation Golf Programme, were third.
CUMI provides rehabilitation services for the psychologically challenged in St James.
For more than 20 years scores of people with mental illness have been provided with clothes, food, medication, and necessary therapy, thanks to CUMI.
