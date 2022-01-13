Cunningham jumps personal best at JC Invitational

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Cornwall College's Lansford Cunningham and Jordae Wilson, Petersfield High's Alexis James and Spot Valley High's Amoy Francis highlighted western Jamaica's performances at Saturday's Jamaica College/PureWater/R Danny Williams Invitational track and field meet at the Ashenheim Stadium in Kingston.

A handful of western Jamaica-based schools participated in the development meet that was returning to the local calendar after a year's absence due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cunningham jumped a new personal best 7.01m (0.3m/s) to place second in the Class 1 boys' long jump behind Jamaica College's Uroy Ryan, who won with 7.23m.

Cunningham also had a 6.96m mark, which would have secured the silver medal for him as his teammate Wilson took third place with 6.90m (0.4m/s), also his personal best.

Petersfield High's Royan Walters was also in the final with a 6.48m (0.5m/s) best on the day.

James was just edged out in the Class 1 girls' 100m after she ran 11.93 seconds (-0.3m/s) to win her heat but Hydel Hugh's Brianna Lyston won with 11.92 seconds (-1.2m/s), while Ashley Barrett, another Petersfield athlete, was fourth in 12.09 seconds (0.1m/s).

William Knibb Memorial's Lavanya Williams, the ISSA Champs Class 3 double sprint champion last year, was fourth in the Class 2 girls' 100m in 12.34 seconds (-0.2m/s) with her teammate Omelia Jeffrey finishing further down after running 12.97 seconds (-1.1m/s) and Petersfield's Fadine Abbott ran 13.14 seconds (-0.9m/s).

Petersfield's Marsha McKoy took the runner-up spot in the Class 2 girls' shot put with a mark of 12.23m, behind Immaculate Conception's Maja Henry's 12.77m.

Spot Valley's Francis placed third in the Javelin Open that was being contested for the first time, throwing 26.50m as her teammate Annmar Valentine was fourth with 17.50m.

Romario Stewart of Petersfield was fourth in the Class 1 boys' 400m hurdles, running 54.93 seconds as St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake won in 53.52 seconds.

Romaine Campbell, also of Petersfield, was eighth in 55.87 seconds.