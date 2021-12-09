Custos Perrin wants intervention for students impacted by pandemic

PETERSFIELD, Westmoreland - Custos of Westmoreland Reverend Hartley Perrin has called for the creation of development initiatives for students, arguing that they are a big casualty of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“So, while we are making our plans in respect to the future, we will have to seriously contemplate how it is that we are going to be able to treat with those students who would have lost so much because of the pandemic. So, I am really concerned about that because if you think it is bad today, the possibility is that it is going to be worse tomorrow,” warned Perrin.

“I don't want to sound like a prophet of doom but that is how I see it where I sit at this time. Perhaps, next year or the year after I may have a different view but where I sit at this time, I am of the view that there is a need to have a vision, have foresight on the possibility and the potential for danger down the road.”

The clergyman explained that despite efforts to engage students in online learning over the past two academic years, thousands of students have been left out of the system for various reasons. He noted that some have been left unsupervised by parents and guardians who have to go to work.

“So, we are going to see an explosion, I am sure, of teenage pregnancy in short order. And, we are also going to see a drain in terms of our students' academic performance. If they were failing in good times, one can only imagine the extent to which failure is going to be during this time when so many of them would not have been engaged on a face-to-face basis in the classrooms. They would have lost their social skills, the academic training, they would have lost so much and I am not so sure to what extent we are going to be able to redeem those that have been lost,” Perrin argued.

He said youngsters' involvement in criminal groups is another downside to the social consequences of not being in school.

“We are social creatures. We are not designed to live in isolation from others... then there is the desire as well as the possibility that students will join associations that are unhealthy, such as gangs, and other such deviant behaviours that are being played out now and potentially in greater ways in the future because of this fallout,” said the man of the cloth.

Educator Garfield James, who is the councillor for the Sheffield division (People's National Party), expressed similar views.

As a means of addressing the issue, James said long-term interventions should be implemented.

“So, this is where the government and the education system will have to look at some long-term intervention programmes that will seek to bring back those students who missed out on these two critical years of formal face-to-face training to do catch-up. I see that as being absolutely necessary. If we do not, then we are going to have so many of our young adults logging behind and are not necessarily functional literate. And, this is something that we have to look at seriously,” stated James, who is also the principal of the Little London High School in Westmoreland.

He suggested that “as a means of catching up”, programmes such as the tablets distribution initiative, the launch of the sixth-form programme and Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) “will have to be expanded and go long-term”.

President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce Moses Chybar says while some parents are finding it difficult in making a balance between their jobs and leaving their children in the care of someone else while out of the physical classroom, they must take responsibility for their children.

“A big part of it comes back down to parenting. So, I will not subscribe to the idea that this is entirely due to COVID. Yes, there will still be a small percentage that would have gone that way but, for the most part, I think that it is adults that need to take greater responsibility,” said Chybar.

The chamber president said most of the crimes committed in the parish are committed by teenagers and those in their early twenties who are not actively engaged.

“We need to give them alternatives. Offer them more skills training. We need to do more community work. We need to engage the CDA (Child Development Agency, renamed Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) much more than we are doing right now and all the other agencies out there. I know SDC (Social Development Commission) has started some projects and they are doing quite well but they need more. They need more people, they need more resources to go into more communities and to work in tandem with the police force to get a lot of these areas into the loop,” suggested Chybar.