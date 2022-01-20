Da Goddess returns from successful England tour

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Up-and-coming dancehall artiste Da Goddess is now back in western Jamaica after completing her inaugural overseas tour in England.

The Westmoreland native, whose given name is Keisha Brown, described the five-month-long tour as “a tremendous success” during an interview with the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“It was amazing; it was quite an experience, I didn't expect such a tremendous response; they (patrons) saw me as a big star…it was really a tremendous experience,” said Da Goddess.

During the tour, Da Goddess said, she performed at a number of events and was interviewed by hosts of several radio stations across England and in Germany.

Her first performance was at the Sun Up Music Festival in Huddersfield, England, where she shared the stage with other reggae acts including Maxi Priest and Wayne Wonder.

“The first event… I was amazed at the positive response. When I was walking through the crowd the fans swarmed me for pics and autographs. It was really an honour to perform with the likes of Maxi Priest and Wayne Wonder,” she stated.

She again shared the stage with Wayne Wonder at Caribfest in Croydon, south London, and later performed at Urban Reload in Birmingham alongside several UK-based artistes including Big Zeeks and Black Cognac.

Da Goddess said another highlight of the tour was her performances at the Dirt To Bentley UK tour which was staged at Bedford and London and featured reggae act Jahvillani.

She told the Observer West that apart from her performances at the various shows, she gained valuable exposure from the radio interviews and 'meet and greet' events.

She said among the radio stations which conducted interviews were Silk Radio, Citylock Radio, Cat Radio and Urban Vybez, all UK-based, as well as Connection Radio out of Germany.

“DJ Carlos from Silk Radio introduced me to quite a number of influential people in the music industry in the UK and I had a lot of support overall from the promoters, engineers and radio DJs,” she added.

The Hampton High School past student began her music career last year and has since released two singles — Nuttun Regula, produced by 3Brain Records, and Styla Dem.

She told the Observer West that both singles have been doing “exceptionally well.”

Da Goddess said over the next few months she plans to record and release at least seven more singles and shoot a number of music videos.

She is also planning on returning to England in April and July for a number of shows, while a tour of Germany is also being planned for later this year.