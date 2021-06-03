Da Goddess to launch second single

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Up-and-coming artiste Da Goddess is set to launch her second single, titled Styla Dem , at Guangos in Savanna-la-Mar tomorrow.

This follows on the heels of the release of her debut single Nuttin Regula, produced by 3Brian Records, in February.

The Westmoreland native, whose given name is Keisha Brown, told the Jamaica Observer West that, despite the negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry, her first single has been doing very well.

“The single has been marketed on all major social media platforms despite the COVID pandemic, which has put a damper on the music industry, and the response has been tremendous,” she said.

The Hampton High School past student said she is currently working with Jamie Robinson of VitoMusezik and is writing and recording for several other producers who have shown an interest in her work, including SB Productions in Atlanta, Brown Boss Music and Biggz Million Entertainment.

Over the past few weeks Da Goddess has been taking the time to build her fan base and prepare for the “big things” that lie ahead.

“There is a lot of promotional work going on… my vision is far deeper than just music as my goal is to use music as a means to build a better and brighter future for those in need,” said the singjay.

Da Goddess said she is excited about her first overseas tour scheduled for August in London, England.

“I am quite excited to be given the opportunity to perform on the same stage with top-ranking artistes such as Maxi Priest and Wayne Wonder,” she told the Observer West.

While in England, Da Goddess will appear on the two-day Sun Up Music Festival in Huddersfield, at which Ghost, Intence, Dovey Magnum, D'Angel, Sister Nancy, among others, are billed to perform.

She is also booked for Bath Reggae Festival in Kensington, England, in August, as well as two other major shows and other gigs while in the country.

Plans are also being finalised for Da Goddess to perform at a show in Spain the following month.

She told the Observer West that she is looking for an exciting and productive year.

“I am amazed by the calls I have received from overseas producers and so I am looking forward to a very exciting and productive year,” said Da Goddess.

— Mark Cummings