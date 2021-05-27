Distin heads list of western Ja athletes for NCAA Div One regionals

Former Rusea's High athlete Larama Distin will compete in two events this weekend as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One track and field regionals are held at two venues — the East Regional at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, and the West Regional at E B Cushing Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

Distin of Texas A&M University will contest the women's high and triple jump events and is one of eight athletes who represented western Jamaica-based high schools who will be participating this weekend, as they seek to qualify for the NCAA Outdoors national set for the University of Oregon, Eugene next month.

Former Cornwall College athletes Brenton Shippy, Owayne Owens and Warren Barrett Jr; Roschelle Clayton, formerly of Montego Bay High and Mt Alvernia, as well as former Petersfield High athlete Sanjae Lawrence will take part in the East Regional.

Distin, Kemba Nelson, formerly of Mt Alvernia High, and former Rusea's High runners Ackeen Colley and Richard Brown will participate in the Western Regional.

The top 48 athletes in each event in each region qualify for the 'regionals', but only the top 12 from each event from either meet will advance to the 'nationals' that will return to Eugene after several years, while Hayward Field was being refurbished. The meets will be held from June 9-12.

Distin, who achieved her personal best 1.89m in the high jump, is ranked number two in the West Region, and tied for third nationally, is expected to advance but could face some challenge in the triple jump where she is ranked 16th in the West Regional.

Nelson, who is a junior at the University of Oregon, is enjoying a successful first season in the NCAA and despite losing in the 100m final in the Pac-12 Outdoors Championships two weeks ago, is expected to advance in the 100m where she is ranked number two in the West Region and joint fifth nationally.

She is also part of the Oregon women's 4x100m team that is ranked number four nationally.

Colley and Brown, who also represented St Elizabeth Technical, are both representing the University of Western Illinois in the 800m.

Colley, the Western Illinois record holder — both indoor and outdoor — and who is ranked number 13 in the West Regional, was a finalist in the NCAA Indoor national championships earlier and will hope to advance past the first round this weekend.

Brown is ranked number 24 in the East Regional.

Owens has also had a good year at the University of Virginia, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoors and outdoor titles in the men's triple jump and is ranked number four in the East Regional and eighth nationally.

Clayton, who held the Western Champs Girls Class 1 high jump record for one year, is a Freshman at the University of Villanova, and will compete in the women's high jump where she is ranked 17th in the East Regional.

Shippy, who completed high school in Florida and who set the record as a freshman in the 100m at South Carolina State after he ran a personal best 10.29 seconds in the first round at the MEAC Championships, is a long shot to sadvance as he is ranked number 43.

Barrett, who is in his first year at Liberty University and Lawrence, a fifth year senior at Florida State, will both participate in the men's shot put.

Barrett is ranked number 29, while Lawrence is at number 40.