Divas treat Jazz on the Dock fans

ROCK, Trelawny A feast of classical music was served by six divas during the inaugural staging of Jazz on the Dock, staged by Lilly Productions, in honour of fathers at Glistening Waters here on Father's Day.

Head of Lilly Productions, cabaret singer Alecia Flemming, whetted the appetite of the receptive audience with a soul-stirring performance to get the show on the road.

And she would eventually return to bring the curtains down.

Following veterans Myrna Hague and Karen Smith in the second segment of the show, Flemming had the audience dancing and singing along as she drew selections such as A Natural Woman, I Say a Special Prayer, Respect and others, from the catalogue of the 'Queen of Soul', Aretha Franklin.

Waltzing gracefully across the stage throughout her well-received performance, which earned her a standing ovation, Flemming finished her performance with John Lennon's smash hit Imagine.

Karen Smith also gave a superb performance, kicking off with Minnie Riperton's Loving You, followed by Frank Sinatra's That's Life. She also had the patrons going with the Melodians' Sweet Sensation.

Her performance reached a crescendo when she went into a medley of mento songs such as Emmanuel Road, Coconut Water, Matilda and Tell a Lie Pon Mi.

Myrna Hague also thrilled with songs like the Italian version of Never, Never, What about Me and Time after Time.

Songstress Connie Edwards, formerly of the all-female group Ebony, impressed with Moon Dance, Moodies Mood and Love is Where you Find It.

Meanwhile, Tammy T, who belted out songs like Back on My Feet Again, Neither One of Us, My Sunshine has Come and Edna Manley School of Music student Christina Kerr, who sang songs like Hallelujah, Lullaby of Bird Land, I Know I'll Never Love This Way Again, were equally impressive.

The six songstresses combined their voices to deliver Bridge over Troubled Waters to close the show.

The backing band was Hard Drive.

Flemming, who was satisfied with her maiden production, disclosed that part proceeds will go towards the Granville Place of Safety for girls in Trelawny.

She also revealed that the Father's Day concert will be an annual event and that she is mulling other productions outside of that show.

“You have exceeded my expectations,” an emotional Flemming told the audience who jam-packed the seafront venue.