SEEKING ELUSIVE WIN

MONTEGO Bay United (MBU) will be seeking their first win over Arnett Gardens in five years when they meet in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, on Monday at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston.

Arnett Gardens have dominated the recent games between the two teams.

Both former champions have struggled to find consistent form so far this year with Arnett Gardens, coached by Paul “Tegat” Davis, winning only their second game all year on Monday while MBU have won just once in their five encounters.

On Monday MBU were held to a 1-1 draw by Tivoli Gardens at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence after Arnett Gardens held off Vere United 2-1 in the first game of the double-header.

Head coach Ricky Hill has remained patient with the youthful MBU team but has expressed his concern with the defence that has given up 11 goals in five games, and he also has challenges with giving away possession of the ball.

Following Monday's game, when they led early before giving up the equaliser, Hill said he was “delighted with the effort” after they had been beaten 4-0 the previous game but he admitted “we rode our luck” after Tivoli Gardens hit the cross bar twice and had several other good scoring chances.

On Monday MBU could welcome back striker Alrick Ottey who missed the last two games after he suffered a knee injury early in their 4-1 win over Molynes United and had to sit out the loss to Mt Pleasant FA and Monday's drawn game.

Ewan Barton, who scored his second goal of the season to give MBU the lead on Monday, had to be substituted in the first half after a collision with Tivoli Gardens' goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis.

If both Barton and Ottey are out on Saturday, Hill might have to look to Ladrick Haughton, Odane Nish or Troy Nosworthy to lead the attack.

On Monday MBU and Tivoli Gardens played out an anticlimatic 1-1 draw in a game that both teams needed to win.

It was the third draw for Tivoli Gardens in four games played while it was the first draw for MBU this season as they jumped two spots from 11th to ninth position on four points while Tivoli Gardens slipped to 10th position on three points but have a game in hand.

Barton got the St James club off to a flying start, scoring inside the first two minutes and outrunning the Tivoli defence to beat advancing goalkeeper Francis.

However, Tivoli did not wait long to respond and in the 10th minute Warner Brown headed a free kick past the MBU goalkeeper Davonnie Burton who was making his debut.

Tivoli had better chances to get the winning goal, hitting the cross bar twice and squandered several chances.

