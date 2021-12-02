End Time Twenty20 cricket at Jarrett Park

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Twenty20 cricket will return to Jarrett Park starting Sunday, when the End Time Records-sponsored competition gets underway with two games.

Eight teams are down to participate in the knock-out competition that will run until December 26, when the final is set to be decided.

On Sunday, Westmoreland Masters will take on Kensington in the first game set to start at 9:00 am followed by St James Masters against Orange.

The following Sunday, Police will face Green Pond in one game before Cambridge and Rosemount meet in the second game.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals set for December 19.

According to a release from the sponsors, End Time Records was formed just a year ago by Moshe Mashiach (Omar Thompson) and singer/musician Eliyah Mashiach (Javaun Thompson) with “the aim to bring back light and order to the music and sports industry.”

“Concerning cricket, it's evidently clear that the discipline and passion for the game are slowly dying; hence, there is the need to restore this breach and bring back hope through ventures like this tournament. We hope to rebuild the unity and oneness among cricketers in the world of cricket, lovely cricket,” said the sponsors in their statement.

— Paul Reid