Exxpress has high hopes for Mafia Way

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Tamory Thompson, who goes by the stage name Exxpress, has high hopes for his latest 10-track project Mafia Way, and his latest single Give Thanks, which have been released on the Cream Team Mafia Music label.

Exxpress was born in Toronto, Canada, but grew up in Montego Bay after moving to Jamaica at age six, and was surrounded by music growing up. He quickly found inspiration from the likes of Vybz Kartel, Garnett Silk, and Tupac Shakur.

“I grew up around music junkies from Toronto to Jamaica, music has always been important to me. I can't tell you a time in my life that I wasn't involved in music. However, I started taking it seriously over the last two years,” said Exxpress, who is an artiste and a producer.

The 25-year-old has been steadily working on mastering his craft and Mafia Way is a step on that journey.

The project has no features as it was meant to introduce the young artiste and his talent to the scene.

“I'm trying to introduce myself to public. I honestly was so focused on mastering my craft and getting persons to recognise the talent, the project ended up with no features,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

“The reaction has been very good so far, especially to the singles Outside and Hype. They have been getting radio play and getting good views on YouTube and other music platforms. We did an official video for the single Give Thanks and we are looking to shoot another for the single Distant. I'm excited as we have several projects lined up, but restrictions due to COVID have really hampered our efforts in getting music out there.”

Added Exxpress: “We have singles that we have done and some collaborations that are just waiting to be worked on from a production standpoint with mixing and mastering. We were thinking that we could wait on the pandemic to pass, but now we realise that we'll have to adapt and change our strategies. We have the music on all platforms, but not being able to do live shows really does hamper us, so we will be doing road promotions and stepping up our activities in getting more visible in the public.”

And while remaining tight-lipped as to the individuals featured on the collaborations, Exxpress has high hopes for the next set of releases, based on the reaction from the Mafia Way project.

“While I can't call the names of those featured on the upcoming releases, I have high hopes for them as we really put in the work, and I just want persons to check out the music and be on the lookout for a number of tracks for 2021. I believe the next track up should be campaign though, which should be out in May,” Exxpress added.