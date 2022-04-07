Falmouth hospital receives equipment from Violet Moss Foundation

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - The Falmouth Public General Hospital was the recent recipient of a new centrifuge machine, which was donated by the Violet Moss Foundation.

The Violet Moss Foundation was formed by Lilieth Palmer in honour of her grandmother, the late supercentenarian Violet Moss Brown, who was affectionately known as “Aunt V”.

“As a caregiver myself I know that the hospital requires stuff such as centrifuge machines, therefore, it was a no-brainer for me to make the donation which will be beneficial, especially to senior citizens,” explained Palmer, a Duanvale, Trelawny native, who now resides in the United States.

The machine was handed over to the hospital by mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager on behalf of the foundation.

Gager welcomed the opportunity to present the valued equipment to the hospital.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to be the bridge between Miss Palmer and the hospital to pass on this valuable piece of equipment. I believe it was well needed, so right away I jumped into the conduit role,” said Gager.

“I am really hopeful though that we can source similar important equipment like these to assist because there are many other things that the hospital needs and we can't wait on the budget for the hospital to buy everything.”

Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, St Andrade Sinclair, who was on hand to accept the equipment, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“I am elated and I am really thankful. We appreciate it here at the Western [Regional] Health Authority. It will be well used by the laboratory here at Falmouth to enhance patients getting their blood work done sooner than later. It was surely a good gesture,” Sinclair told the Jamaica Observer West.

Additionally, the Violet Moss Foundation donated four wheelchairs, five walkers, four commode, five cases of Ensure nutrition shakes, among other items, to be shared among the Falmouth Infirmary and the Amy Muschett Home, both in Trelawny.

Palmer disclosed that the foundation will make further donations later this year.

Moss Brown was the oldest verified living person in the world for five months, following the death of Emma Morano on April 15, 2017 until her own death at the age of 117 years, 189 days on September 15, 2017.

Last month, a bust of the late supercentenarian was unveiled in Duanvale following the unveiling of a storyboard in September 2021.