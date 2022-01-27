Falmouth mayor says G2K's donation to infirmary timely

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - A recent donation of cases of water and diapers to the Trelawny Infirmary have been hailed as being quite timely as it relates to the current needs of that institution.

On Friday, 10 cases of bottled water and 500 adult diapers were donated to the care facility by the Trelawny arm of Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), in association with the Duncans-based Ajag Hardware.

The donation, valued at $70,000, was presented to the institution by parish chair for the group, Ayeesha Nelson.

Mayor of Falmouth Colin Gager, who was on hand to accept the gift, expressed thanks for the contribution, stressing that it has come at the right time.

“First of all, let me say, when she (Nelson) called and told me about the donation I was just saying oh boy, it's coming at the right time because things isn't as easy as it is and we really have to make sure that we provide for these people at the infirmary. So for someone to donate 500 diapers, it is really saying a lot and I really appreciate it,” the mayor remarked.

Matron for the facility Tracey-Ann Bell echoed similar sentiments.

“It has come at the right time because we were actually running low on the supplies; so this donation has come at the time when we actually needed it. We are extremely grateful for it because these are items that we use on a daily basis and so they are priority needs for us at the infirmary,” she explained.

She argued that the water donated will play a vital role in keeping the residents healthy.

“Hydration is key when it comes on to the elderly, so for us to get so many cases of water, it is going to fill a gap for them as it pertains to their hydration as well. So we are extremely grateful to Ajag Hardware and Generation 2000 for considering the infirmary and donating to us at this time” she expressed.

Nelson said the initiative came out of the need to give back to the community.

“It came out of vision to give back somewhere within Trelawny where it would have a meaningful impact on the people,” she remarked, insisting that “this will not be a one-off occasion”.