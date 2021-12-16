Fifa coaches' course for MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James Coaches in St James are to benefit from a Fifa coaching course to be held next month in Montego Bay as football slowly makes a return to the sporting schedule.

The Concacaf 'D' License course (formally known as advance level one) is set to start on January 8, Gregory Daley, president of the St James Football Association, told the Jamaica Observer West.

Spaces will be limited, he said, given COVID-19 protocols, noting that already “several persons have pre-registered.”

Coaches who are interested, Daley said, should contact the St James Football Association offices at 876-2109403 or 876-8083850.

It is still unknown when football at the parish level will resume but the Premier League, which restarted earlier this year, is expected to kick off its 2021-22 season in mid-January, which will see games being played in western Jamaica.

The ISSA/daCosta Cup football competition, which restarted in November, has reached its second stage with four of the 16 western-based schools that started still participating.

— Paul Reid