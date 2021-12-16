Fifa coaches' course for MoBay

Fifa coaches' course for MoBayThursday, December 16, 2021
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James Coaches in St James are to benefit from a Fifa coaching course to be held next month in Montego Bay as football slowly makes a return to the sporting schedule.
The Concacaf 'D' License course (formally known as advance level one) is set to start on January 8, Gregory Daley, president of the St James Football Association, told the Jamaica Observer West.
Spaces will be limited, he said, given COVID-19 protocols, noting that already “several persons have pre-registered.”
Coaches who are interested, Daley said, should contact the St James Football Association offices at 876-2109403 or 876-8083850.
It is still unknown when football at the parish level will resume but the Premier League, which restarted earlier this year, is expected to kick off its 2021-22 season in mid-January, which will see games being played in western Jamaica.
The ISSA/daCosta Cup football competition, which restarted in November, has reached its second stage with four of the 16 western-based schools that started still participating.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy